Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Shares of RY traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 74,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

