Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.78. 925,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,313,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

