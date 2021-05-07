Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 3,057 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.31. 67,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.11 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

