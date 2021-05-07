iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $108.81. 10,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

