Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 34,171 Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000.

IDNA traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,269. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54.

