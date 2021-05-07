Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New $58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from $52.50 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

ASGTF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF remained flat at $$50.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

