Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 31,200 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $9,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.53. 78,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

