Alliance Global Partners Cuts LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target to $4.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. 866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.