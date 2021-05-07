Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $51.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Stantec has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

