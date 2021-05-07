Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 23,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $616,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,732,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,737,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $936,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,506,098. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

