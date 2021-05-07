AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $156.52

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $156.52, but opened at $148.78. AGCO shares last traded at $151.15, with a volume of 409 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Get AGCO alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,335. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.