Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
VOD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
