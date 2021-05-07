Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

VOD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 46,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

