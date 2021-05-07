$0.11 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 220,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,162. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

