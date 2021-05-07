ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.13

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $486,038.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00087363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00802394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.98 or 0.08975058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

