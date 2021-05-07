Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00265115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.47 or 0.01149078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.35 or 0.00764955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,554.19 or 0.99528707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

