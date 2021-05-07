Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $210,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. 1,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,946. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

