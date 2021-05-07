Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,928 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,843,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

