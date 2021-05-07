Truist Securiti Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.