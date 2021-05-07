Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of LMRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,038. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,716,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.