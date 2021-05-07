Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.30. 1,824,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

