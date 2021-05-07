Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $335.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.