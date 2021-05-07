Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $10.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 105,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 415,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 193,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.35. 1,150,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,861,281. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

