Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 102,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

