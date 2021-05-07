Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of KC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 22,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,211. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

