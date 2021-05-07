Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

INSG stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,988. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $867.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 93.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 33.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

