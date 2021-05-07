Chesser Resources Limited (ASX:CHZ) Insider Acquires A$49,000.00 in Stock

Chesser Resources Limited (ASX:CHZ) insider Andrew Grove acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

Chesser Resources Company Profile

Chesser Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration company. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Diamba Sud project that consists of two blocks covering an area of 53.3 square kilometers located to the west of the Senegal Mali Shear Zone, Senegal.

