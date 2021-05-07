John D’Angelo Buys 100,000 Shares of TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) Stock

TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) insider John D’Angelo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$11,300.00 ($8,071.43).

About TZ

TZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops intelligent devices and smart device systems that enable the commercialization of hardware and software solutions for the management, control, and monitoring of business assets. It offers smart lockers and cabinet security solutions. The company also provides associated value added services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.