Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $839,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.