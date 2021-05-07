Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $483.61 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.48. The company has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.