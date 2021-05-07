ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $563,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,704.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

