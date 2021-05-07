Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,373. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

