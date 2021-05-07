AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.