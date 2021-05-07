Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,343. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.