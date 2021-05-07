Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $277.58. 30,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,333. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $168.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

