Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,378. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

