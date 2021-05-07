Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $203,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.84. 28,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,715. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

