Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 21,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.