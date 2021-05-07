BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Holdings Raised by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund makes up 2.6% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYN. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.