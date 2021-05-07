Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned 0.66% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. 62,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

