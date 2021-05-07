Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 610,956 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 261,462 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 173,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,278. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88.

