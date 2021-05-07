ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Raised by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $111.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

