Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 16.8% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.3% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $337.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $337.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

