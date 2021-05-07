North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

