The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $337.58 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $337.81. The company has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

