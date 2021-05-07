Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.48 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

