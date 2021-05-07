Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 8,321 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.