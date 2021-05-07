Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $34.16 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.22% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $34,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

