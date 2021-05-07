Petix & Botte Co Purchases 23,071 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 471,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.