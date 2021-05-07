Petix & Botte Co Buys 11,289 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 42,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $155.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

