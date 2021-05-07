New Potomac Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,770 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $862.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $785.93 and its 200 day moving average is $721.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $867.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

